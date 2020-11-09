Wigan land Parramatta talent Jai Field

Wigan Warriors have completed the signing of NRL speedster Jai Field.

As revealed by League Express in August, Field joins the club from Parramatta Eels after the Warriors beat Leeds Rhinos to the signing of the 23-year-old.

Field has signed a two-year deal with the club after 17 appearances in the NRL.

He said: “I am really excited to be joining Wigan. I feel proud to have been given the opportunity to play for such a big club with huge history.

“I have been watching the team from afar in Australia and I am really enjoying it – seeing them play some fantastic rugby. I can’t wait to be a part of it next year and beyond.

“It was great to see the club win the League Leaders’ Shield on Friday too. I was buzzing for Bevan French, who I’m already mates with.

“I am looking forward to the challenge and I am confident that I can contribute to gain more success for the club.