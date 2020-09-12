Wigan punish wasteful Catalans

Wigan Warriors picked up a splendid victory as they dispatched of Catalans 28-12.

The Warriors, reeling after a shock defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers last week, put in a majestic defensive display to defeat the Dragons, who dominated both territory and possession.

But in front of a crowd of almost 5,000, Catalans’ first home and Super League’s first with fans since the season resumption, they were unable to breakdown Wigan’s resolute defence.

Oliver Gildart scored against the run of play on seven minutes before the Dragons enjoyed a lengthy spell of possession and repeat sets. But they couldn’t score. Wigan, however, could, as Joe Burgess scorched down the wing to put Bevan French over before the winger crossed himself after a Sam Kasiano fumble, with Hardaker then adding a penalty goal.

That meant Wigan were 18-0 up at the break, and despite once again having their backs to the wall, with Joe Greenwood sin-binned for repeated fouling, they scored two further tries through Burgess and Sam Powell to establish a 28-0 lead.

Julien Bousquet and Fouad Yahh scored very late consolations, but it did nothing to help the Dragons, who now drop down to sixth with a win percentage of 62.5%, with Wigan joint top with St Helens and Warrington on 72.72%.