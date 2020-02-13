Wigan return to winning ways against depleted Toronto

Wigan Warriors overcame a resilient Toronto to return to winning ways with a 32-10 win.

Adrain Lam’s side eventually ran away comfortable winners after being locked at 10 apiece heading into the final quarter of the game.

Toronto, whose 23-man squad was already down to the bare bones, lost Jon Wilkin in the warm-up and James Cunningham in the opening five minutes to further add to their issues.

But they put in yet another improved performance and threatened an upset after Bodene Thompson levelled the game.

However, Wigan clinically capitalised on Toronto’s errors, with Joe Burgess scoring from a poor Josh McCrone kick to restore Wigan’s lead. They never looked back from there, with Liam Farrell scoring twice and Bevan French adding his second of the game to secure a comfortable victory.

The Wolfpack took the lead through Wigan Academy product Matty Russell after Wigan failed to deal with a kick.

But young halfback Harry Smith dived over and Farrell superbly put French through the line to give the Warriors a 10-4 lead.

Thompson went over after the break to restore parity, but Wigan ultimately took the win after Burgess’ try put them ahead and French waltzed through for another.

Hakim Miloudi was sin-binned soon after, allowing Farrell to score twice in the closing five minutes.

Wigan: French, Marshall, Hardaker, Bibby, J. Burgess, Smith, Hastings, Partington, Leuluai, Clubb, Farrell, Isa, O’Loughlin. Subs: Bourouh, Bullock, Clark, Smithies.

Toronto Wolfpack: O’Brien, Kay, Miloudi, Leutele, Russell, Wallace, McCrone, Singleton, Ackers, Springer, Olbison, Thompson, Cunningham. Subs: Sidlow, Mullally, Dixon, Wheeler.