Wigan Warriors’ 2021 Squad Numbers – John Bateman handed iconic 13

John Bateman will take the iconic number 13 jersey upon his return to Wigan.

Bateman, who returns to the club after two years with Canberra, will take the jersey left vacant by retiring club legend Sean O’Loughlin.

Elsewhere, Joe Bullock’s form has seen him promoted to number 10, with marquee forward George Burgess losing the shirt and instead wearing 16.

New signing Jai Field will take the number 6 jersey previously worn by Bevan French, who will wear number 1. Zak Hardaker will wear 3 while Brad Singleton has been given the number 8 shirt.