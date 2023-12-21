Wigan Warriors boosted as four injured players set to make it for the start of Super League 2024

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has given an update on his squad’s injuries and fitness ahead of the New Year.

Wigan are into their fifth week of pre-season, with the squad completing an open training session in front of almost 2,000 supporters at the Warriors’ annual ‘Night Under The Lights’ event at Robin Park Arena.

The group have also completed sessions out on the field, in the gym, on the wrestle mats, as well as hills runs as fitness continues to build.

Providing an update on the squad, Peet said: “We are pleased with how the lads are progressing as there is determination about the group to work hard and improve. The intensity has been high and we will look to go to another level in the New Year.”

Peet has confirmed that Mike Cooper is set to be available for the start of the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

Cooper, who had his ACL reconstructed six months ago after suffering an injury in the Warriors’ Good Friday victory over St Helens, has undergone a lengthy rehabilitation process which has seen the prop forward visit St George’s Park for more specialised strength and biomechanical testing sessions.

Speaking on Cooper, who is working hard behind the scenes alongside the team at Robin Park Arena, Peet said: “Mike went down to St George’s Park for another round of tests to see his progress and he was ticking all the markers. His training is on track and his attitude has been exceptional since day one.”

Peet has also confirmed that Jake Wardle, Liam Byrne and Abbas Miski will be available for the start of the season as the trio continue to recover from respective injuries.

Wardle, who received the Harry Sunderland award in the Warriors’ Grand Final victory against Catalans Dragons, underwent a clean-up of his knee in the off-season, whilst Liam Byrne continues his recovery from a hamstring injury which ruled the forward out of the final four matches of the campaign.

Miski, who suffered an MCL injury in the Grand Final, has since returned to Robin Park Arena to begin rehabilitation after undergoing a clean-up on his knee this month.

The Warriors will be without Ethan Havard for the start of the new Super League season as the prop forward continues his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained in the Grand Final, however, Peet is hopeful that Junior Nsemba will be ready by the end of February after he underwent a meniscal repair during the off-season.

