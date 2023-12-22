Five early, bold predictions for the 2024 Championship season

THE 2024 Championship season promises to be one of the most highly-anticipated in recent years.

With the relegation of Wakefield Trinity and the promotion of big-spending Doncaster, the second tier looks incredibly exciting on paper.

With that in mind, what five, bold predictions can we make already for the 2024 season?

Wakefield won’t lose more than one game

Wakefield will be heavy favourites going into the 2024 Championship season – and is it any wonder why? With a brand new coaching staff with ex-Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell at the helm and a plethora of new signings, Trinity arguably look stronger going into next year than they did in Super League in 2023. The future looks bright for the West Yorkshire club following Matt Ellis’ takeover and Powell will almost certainly bring the good feeling back on the field. There are some strong competitors in the second tier, but Wakefield will be the ones to beat.

Doncaster to make the play-offs

Being a newly promoted side in a different competition often makes it difficult to gain enough momentum to make the play-offs. Keighley Cougars showed just how tough it was in 2023 because, despite winning League One at a canter the previous year, they faltered and went straight back down to the third tier. However, Doncaster look seriously strong with the likes of Luke Briscoe, Suaia Matagi, Tyla Hepi and Alex Sutcliffe all joining Richard Horne’s side for 2024. On paper, the Dons look strong enough to make a realistic charge for the play-offs.

Batley to finish in the bottom half

In 2023, the Batley Bulldogs finished seventh – just outside the play-offs – but made it to the 1895 Cup Final at Wembley where they went down to Halifax Panthers. However, with a shoestring budget, the Bulldogs have been punching well above their weight in recent years under the tutelage of Craig Lingard. With Lingard’s permanent appointment as Castleford head coach, assistant Mark Moxon has taken over the reins as number one at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium. The loss of Lingard is a major one, though, and Moxon will have his work cut out to replicate the fine work of Castleford’s new boss.

Dewsbury to survive

For a promoted side, staying in the new division is difficult, but Swinton Lions showed that it was possible in 2023, finishing in tenth and just two points clear of relegated Keighley. For the Dewsbury Rams, they no longer have their prized head coach Liam Finn at the helm after he made the move to Halifax, but they do have club stalwart Dale Ferguson to lean on in 2024. It may take some time for the Rams to gel again under a new head coach, but they have made some shrewd recruits in the shape of Nathan Lawrence, Travis Corion and Curtis Davies.

Two Cumbrian sides in danger

2025 could well be the first time since 2018 that the second tier has no side in Cumbria in the division. Both Whitehaven and Barrow Raiders were so close to relegation in 2023 – surviving by just points difference and one point respectively – that it appears likely that both could be in the same predicament in 2024. However, with Dewsbury and Doncaster being promoted, the Championship arguably looks an all-round tougher competition next season which could harm Haven and Barrow’s chances of surviving once more.

