Wigan Warriors-led consortium keen to buy Wigan Athletic

Wigan Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan is leading a consortium trying to buy Wigan Athletic.

Lenagan, alongside Darryl Eales and Gary Speakman, have joined forces in an attempt to buy the troubled club.

The Latics, who are currently in the second tier of English football, share the DW Stadium with the Warriors.

They were placed into administration last week. Administrators have been informed of Lenagan’s intent to buy the club.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Wigan Rugby League Club were saddened to hear the news that Wigan Athletic has been placed into administration. Having shared a stadium together for many years and with a large number of fans supporting both clubs, we have become friends with many of the management and staff and we know that this is a very worrying time for them all.

Being born and bred in Wigan, Ian Lenagan and Gary Speakman understand what both clubs mean to the local community.

“We strongly believe that Wigan Athletic is better being locally-owned. As sustainability and ownership of the stadium is equally important to both clubs, we are currently working with our longstanding advisers KPMG and talking to external parties. Our intention is to identify other investors quickly and start due diligence on the football club with the intention of making a bid in due course. We have made the Administrators aware of our interest and hope to explore this with them further over the days ahead.

“Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic are both local sporting institutions and it is our belief that this is a unique opportunity here to bring the ownership of these two great clubs together under one roof, each operating independently as before, but under a Wigan Sporting Partnership banner.

“It is envisaged that each club would retain all its training grounds, management and facilities.

“David Molyneux, the Leader of Wigan Council, has confirmed that ‘Wigan Council would be very supportive of this initiative’.