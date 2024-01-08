Wigan Warriors-linked Owen Farrell set to move to new club and end Super League speculation

WIGAN WARRIORS-LINKED Owen Farrell is set to move to French rugby union club Racing 92, ending any speculation of a move to Super League.

Farrell has consistently been linked with a move to the 13-man code and particularly Wigan given his history with the club and the fact his father, Andy, is a cult hero at the DW Stadium.

Those rumours gained pace at the end of the 2023 Super League season and following England rugby union’s dismal World Cup showing with Farrell’s future at current club Saracens thrown into question.

However, Mail Sport has revealed that Farrell is close to signing a three-year deal with French side Racing 92, which would make the playmaker ineligible for England duty as only players who are employed by Gallagher Premiership clubs can represent Steve Borthwick’s national side.

A statement from the French club does dismiss any agreement has been signed as of yet: “Racing 92 is regularly under the aegis of many speculations about movements within its squad. We are delighted with the appeal of our Racing 92 club. However, we deny any agreement concerning English player Owen Farrell.”

Wigan, meanwhile, go into the 2024 Super League season with plenty of new faces with Tiaki Chan (Catalans Dragons), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons), Kruise Leeming (Gold Coast Titans), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), Sam Walters (Leeds Rhinos) all joining the club.

