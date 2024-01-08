RFL launch search for new Head of Match Officials following Steve Ganson’s exit

THE Rugby Football League (RFL) has launched its search for a new Head of Match Officials following the exit of Steve Ganson.

Ganson, who took charge of over 300 Super League matches during his refereeing career, held the role since 2016 but was stood down in January 2023, subject to an internal review of his department.

The RFL, in late December, confirmed that Ganson would officially leave the governing body on December 31 “by mutual consent” after seven years in the position.

In Ganson’s absence, ex-Warrington player Dave Elliott had been leading the department, but now the RFL has launched a search to find Ganson’s permanent replacement.

The new leader will, as listed by the RFL:

• Create and drive a high-performance environment for the Match Officials and wider team.

• Provide strategic lead for the development and performance of Match Officials at all levels of the

game.

• Develop and deliver on-field disciplinary policies and procedures to be used at all levels of the

game.

• Represent the Match Officials department on behalf of the RFL across all stakeholders including

clubs and media.

Applications for the position close on 19 January 2024, with pay expected to be around £50,091 – £60,109 with company benefits included.

