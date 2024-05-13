Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet questions consistency on high tackles and sure Liam Byrne won’t be banned

MATT PEET has questioned the consistency of refereeing decisions in Super League as he expressed full confidence Liam Byrne will be available for Wigan’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR this Saturday.

Byrne was shown the yellow card in the Warriors’ win over Huddersfield for high contact on opposing prop Matty English in the first tackle of the match.

The RFL has led a clampdown on head contact this season, with stricter punishments both on the field through cards and off it through fines and suspensions.

But Wigan coach Peet said: “Sometimes I watch the game and I can’t see the difference (between incidents).

“I’m not saying it’s a wrong decision (to show Byrne yellow). What I can’t see is a consistency from one high tackle to the next.”

Byrne only recently returned from a four-match ban for a high tackle, but Peet expects the forward to face no further action from the disciplinary panel.

He said: “I’m confident he will (be available). If he misses out from today, I don’t think he will be the only one. I thought there were (other) similar contacts. I expect him to be fine.”

Wigan will travel to Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium this Saturday with a clean bill of health – only Willie Isa is sidelined with his long-term injury – and following two strong results.

Saturday’s 48-6 victory over Huddersfield followed a 30-8 win over Catalans, regaining the momentum lost when they were beaten at the end of April by their semi-final opponents, Hull KR.

Peet added: “You want to keep momentum and keep improving. You know when you have a good day, you need to keep working hard.

“Two weeks ago we got smacked (by Hull KR), so we’ve just got to stay level.”

The clash with the Robins is also a repeat of last year’s Cup semi-final, when Wigan were beaten in golden-point time by a Brad Schneider field-goal.

