Katherine Jenkins to sing the National Anthem at Wembley for Challenge Cup Finals

Katherine Jenkins OBE, the biggest selling classical artist of the 21st Century, will sing the National Anthem at Rugby League’s Finals Day at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 8 June.

The Welsh mezzo-soprano will perform before the finals of both the Men’s and Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup, and will also sing Rugby League’s traditional Wembley hymn, Abide With Me, ahead of the Men’s final which kicks off at 3pm.

Neath-born Katherine is cherished as one of Britain’s most acclaimed singers and is one of the world’s most prolific artists in UK Classical chart history. She officially confirmed her position as the world’s most successful classical singer after she was crowned ‘The Biggest Selling Classical Artist of the Century’ by Classic FM.

A hugely successful recording artist, Katherine Jenkins has smashed the record books achieving 14 Number 1 albums and performed for thousands of serving British troops overseas as well as Popes, Presidents and Princes in a sensational 21-year career. She has previously performed at the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final – at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in 2005.

Katherine Jenkins said: “It’s always an honour to be asked to sing the National Anthem and I’m thrilled to be part of another wonderful Wembley occasion. It’s such an iconic venue.”

Abide With Me will also be performed before the Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final – by Maxwell Thorpe, one of the stand-out performers of Britain’s Got Talent 2022. The Sheffield-born operatic singer will also sing the National Anthem before the day’s final match – the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Sheffield Eagles and Wakefield Trinity.

Maxwell Thorpe said: “What an experience to be part of! Not only is this the first time I will be watching Rugby League live at Wembley, I’ve also never performed at Wembley. To be able to perform at such a prestigious event and stadium is a great honour.”

Resident DJ throughout the day will be Alex Simmons, whose tunes have provided the soundtrack to Finals Day at both Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in recent years.

Finals Day at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 8 June is a triple-header featuring the finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup (Men’s and Women’s), alongside the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final. Tickets are available online now from only £20 Adults and £10 Under 16s, with family packages also available.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast