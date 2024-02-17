Wigan Warriors prepare perfectly for World Club Challenge with controversial win over Castleford Tigers

WIGAN WARRIORS ensured it was a perfect preparation for their World Club Challenge showdown with a hard-fought 32-4 victory over Castleford Tigers.

However, it was in highly controversial circumstances as the Tigers were reduced to 12 men on the half-hour when Liam Watts was sent off for a remarkably harsh shoulder charge on Wigan’s Tyler Dupree.

To set the tone, the Warriors were given two penalties and a six again in the opening three minutes, with Harry Smith breaking the deadlock with a two-pointer before Danny Richardson equalising with the boot moments later.

It was nip and tuck throughout with the Tigers having the best of the chances with Innes Senior going close off a Luke Hooley grubber around the midway point in the first-half.

Smith was sinbinned shortly after for a dangerous tackle on Hooley before Liam Marshall almost snuck an intercept off a Hooley pass.

Richardson had the chance to add another two points from the boot after Wigan were found guilty of ripping the ball and the halfback did just that with Castleford leading 4-2 with half an hour gone.

It all went wrong for the Tigers moments later as Liam Watts was harshly red carded for a shoulder charge on Tyler Dupree. Adam Keighran added the two to level the scores at 4-4.

Inevitably, the Warriors made the extra man count and, following a Kruise Leeming grubber, Patrick Mago dotted down. Smith converted to make it 10-4 with the break looming.

Against 12 men and with yet more penalties given in the Warriors’ favour, the visitors struck again on half-time with Mago powering through the line before offloading to Bevan French who cantered over. Smith converted excellently from out wide to make it 16-4 at the break.

Marshall grabbed his own try on 51 minutes after great hands from Jake Wardle on the inside. Smith couldn’t convert this time as Wigan led 20-4.

Leeming added his own four-pointer as the hour approached, following up a kick from Abbas Miski with Smith making it 26-4.

Both teams looked like they were ready for the end of the game with the red card blunting the fixture as a contest as Marshall still had time to dot down before the end. Smith rounded off the scoring at 32-4.

Castleford Tigers

1 Luke Hooley

5 Jason Qareqare

3 Jack Broadbent

4 Sam Wood

5 Innes Senior

6 Danny Richardson

7 Jacob Miller

10 George Lawler

14 Liam Horne

17 Nixon Putt

11 Elie El-Zakhem

22 Charbel Tasipale

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

2 Josh Simm

8 Liam Watts

19 Sam Hall

20 Muizz Mustapha

Tries:

Goals: Richardson 2/2

Red card: Watts (29) – shoulder charge

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field

2 Abbas Miski

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

16 Luke Thompson

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Substitutes

14 Mike Cooper

15 Patrick Mago

17 Kruise Leeming

19 Tyler Dupree

Tries: Mago (35), French (40), Marshall (51, 75), Leeming (55)

Goals: Smith 5/6, Keighran 1/1

Sinbin: Smith (20) – dangerous tackle

Penalty count: 10-6

Six again: 3-2

Half-time: 4-16

Referee: Tom Grant

Scoring sequence: 0-2, 2-2, 4-2, 4-4, 4-10, 4-16; 4-20, 4-26, 4-32

