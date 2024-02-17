Craig Lingard hits back against media predictions of Castleford Tigers for Super League 2024

CRAIG LINGARD has hit back against the media predictions aimed at Castleford Tigers for the 2024 Super League season.

The vast majority of people have predicted the Tigers to finish second bottom, with only newly-promoted London Broncos predicted to end the season below Lingard’s side.

With a new coaching staff as well as a whole host of new players, the West Yorkshire club have already been written off before a ball has been kicked.

But Lingard has insisted that the Tigers are not content with finishing second bottom in Super League 2024.

“We have put pressure on ourselves, we don’t want to be content with sitting in 11th. We are on a bit of a different journey to everyone else and we are at the start of it,” Lingard said.

“That doesn’t mean we have to be content with sitting at the bottom of the table, we have got our own objectives that we want to aim for. But we won’t be happy sitting in 11th, I guarantee that.”

Meanwhile, Lingard is keen for his Castleford side to become a tough one to beat.

“Ultimately we want to be a team that is dogged, gritty and tough to play against. We want to put a show on in our own backyard. We weren’t good enough at home and away last season.

“But I want to make sure that when teams come here they have a tough game. It’s all the little stuff that coaches put together in pre-season, how you want your new DNA to be and your principles.

“We want to be a team that is difficult to beat and we know it is the start of our journey. We will have good and bad days.”

