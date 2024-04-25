Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree reveals just how close he came to making move to Super League rivals

WIGAN WARRIORS prop Tyler Dupree has revealed just how close he came to making the move to Super League rivals Hull KR.

Rovers were heavily linked with a move for the England international, with a six-figure fee reported at the time offered to Dupree’s then club Salford Red Devils.

However, Salford refused to sell Dupree to the Robins with two bids rejected before the Red Devils sold the forward to Wigan.

Though Dupree doesn’t name Rovers as the side that he was linked with, he has had his say on the drama that unfolded.

“I think Salford were having some money issues,” Dupree said on the Super League Stories.

“It’s sad to see any clubs having issues with money but it’s rugby at the end of the day, and things happen.

“I think they opened me up and put me out there and then a team came in. My agent was talking about it and asked me, ‘Would you go there?’

“I said I was enjoying my time at Salford, but they explained the situation, and I thought, ‘Yeah, it works better for everyone’.

“But then Salford sort of pulled the plug at the last minute and said they were in a good position now and they’ll keep hold of me.

“Then Wigan came in and they said ‘Sorry for keeping messing you around, but we’ve made the decision to sell you to Wigan.’ I’m sort of grateful that they did because it’s sky-rocketed my career even more.”

Dupree has since gone on to be one of Super League’s most in-form props following his move to the Warriors.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.