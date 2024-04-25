Leeds Rhinos suffer length injury blow as Rohan Smith gives damning prognosis on Super League star

LEEDS RHINOS winger David Fusitu’a will be out for eight to ten weeks with a medial knee injury, head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed.

Fusitu’a had only just returned to the starting line-up in the loss against Huddersfield Giants nearly a fortnight ago.

However, the blockbusting winger limped off during the game and now Smith has given a damning prognosis.

“Fus has got a medial knee ligament injury so he will be out for eight to ten weeks which is really disappointing for him,” Smith said.

“He worked really hard through the other knee injury.”

Smith also gave an update on Ash Handley’s rib injury and Harry Newman’s back issue.

“Ash is running around out there and we will see where he is after today whether we name him in the 21-man squad.

“Certain things are still providing discomfort which is something that is usual with a rib injury. You just need it to settle to be manageable to perform.

“We will make a call on him tomorrow but Harry has a lower disc bulge so he won’t be available this week but it’s one of those will likely settle reasonably quick.”

Smith also hasn’t got return dates for Tom Holroyd, James Bentley and Morgan Gannon.

“Holroyd is moving through the protocols but he won’t be available this weekend. Bentley has got an indefinite return date and that’s awaiting further consultation.

“It could be another couple of weeks or it could be longer, we are not trying to reserve judgement until we know.

“Morgan Gannon won’t return any time soon. He has been through a lot that kid.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.