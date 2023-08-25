Wigan Warriors set for superb away support for Catalans Dragons clash

WIGAN WARRIORS are all set for their Super League clash against the Catalans Dragons tomorrow evening at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Despite the game being broadcast live on Sky Sports, Matt Peet’s men will be backed by a magnificent support from their fans with over 1,000 expected to make the journey to the south of France.

In what is a tough economic climate at the height of a cost of living crisis, the effort of a thousand people to make the trip to Perpignan cannot be underestimated in what should be a superb Super League fixture.

If Catalans win, then the French side will already have one hand on the League Leaders’ Shield, but if the Warriors are successful then they will close the gap between themselves and the Dragons to just two points, leaving it all to play for in the final rounds of the 2023 Super League season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.