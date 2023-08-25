Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson addresses link to Wigan Warriors man

AS everyone knows, recruitment and retention is well on its way for 2024.

For the Huddersfield Giants, they have been linked with the likes of Hull FC pair Andre Savelio and Adam Swift as well as Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell.

On the link to Powell, Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson had this to say: “He’s a great player, we’ve got nines in place already here but when good English players come available you do have an interest but it’s whether you can fit them into your squad,” Watson said.

“Sam Powell is a good and big player. He is a champion player and someone who is a very good leader so I think there would be a lot of teams interested in him but we are set where we are. Something would have to materialise for that to happen.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield’s chief executive, Richard Thewlis, has already told League Express that such a move for Powell will not happen.

