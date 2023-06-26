Wigan Warriors snap up Super League pair

WIGAN WARRIORS have snapped up two Super League players to add to Kruise Leeming from last night.

Catalans Dragons forward Tiaki Chan has signed on a three-year deal from 2024.

The Australian-born French international played for Saint-Estève XIII before joining the Catalans Dragons in 2022. He made his Super League debut for Steve McNamara’s side against Leeds Rhinos in 2022 and his performances earned him a call up for France against England this summer.

The prop forward is the son of New Zealand international Alex Chan.

Tiaki Chan said: “I am so grateful to get the opportunity to come to such a reputed Club for the coming seasons. I look forward to developing under the guidance of Matt Peet, Sean O’Loughlin, Thomas Leuluai and Kris Radlinski who all have immense Rugby League knowledge, and all who have been an integral part of my decision to come to Wigan.

“I can’t wait to get in and work hard to earn my spot amongst the players. I’m really excited and looking forward to meeting the Supporters, and becoming part of the Cherry and Whites family.”

Head Coach Matt Peet added: “Tiaki is a dynamic young forward who we feel will go on to be loved by his team mates and the Wigan supporters.”

Also joining is Leeds Rhinos forward Sam Walters.

Currently at Leeds Rhinos, the 22-year-old will also join the Warriors on a three-year deal. Walters is a Halton Farnworth Hornets junior and joined the Rhinos Academy from Widnes Vikings in 2019, going on to win Academy Player of the Year in his first season.

He made his Super League debut in the back-row for the Rhinos against Catalans Dragons in September 2020 and has played over 20 Super League games for the Club. He started from the bench in the 2022 Super League Grand Final and has also had loan spells at Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls.

On signing for the Club, Walters said: “I am looking forward to joining Wigan Warriors next season. To be part of such a successful team is exciting and I can’t wait to develop my game and become a small part in future success.”

He added: “Thank you to Leeds Rhinos for the last few years but I felt the time was right for me to take on this challenge.”

Wigan Head Coach Matt Peet said: “Sam has the skill and stature to play through the middle or as a back rower. We look forward to welcoming him and supporting him to fulfil his undoubted potential.”