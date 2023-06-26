Wests Tigers fullback Daine Laurie linked with two Super League clubs

WESTS TIGERS fullback Daine Laurie is being linked with two Super League clubs.

The electric number one has found chances hard to come by with Wests head coach Tim Sheens choosing to go down the path of Jahream Bula in recent weeks.

Now Laurie is being linked with Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos, according to Australian publication zerotackle.

Leeds currently have Richie Myler occupying the number one spot but Rohan Smith’s side have been decimated by injuries in the outside backs whilst new signing Luke Hooley continues to be named as one for the future.

Warrington, on the other hand, have Matt Dufty on their books which is why a move for Laurie could be quite surprising.

Laurie himself is set to be recalled by Sheens ahead of the Tigers’ clash against North Queensland Cowboys with the 23-year-old set to be named alongside Brandon Wakeham.