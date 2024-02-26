Wigan Warriors’ World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers records impressive viewing figures

WIGAN WARRIORS’ World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers recorded impressive viewing figures over the weekend.

On Saturday night, live at 8pm, Wigan inflicted a 16-12 defeat on their Australian opponents to leave the latter still seeking their first win in the competition.

The anticipation surrounding the fixture was huge – both inside and outside the DW Stadium – as 25,000 people flocked to the venue whilst hundreds of thousands watched it on TV.

Both the BBC and Sky Sports covered the event, with BBC 2 averaging 350,000 and a 2.5% audience share, according to Rugbyleagueontv.

The actual peak was 539,000 on the BBC whilst there was a peak of 80,000 on Sky Sports Main Event and an average of 51,000 with a 0.4% share of the audience.

The World Club Challenge in 2023 had an average of 202,000 viewers on Channel 4 and although that fixture was broadcast on a Saturday morning.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.