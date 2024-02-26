Super League Round Two Attendances: Hull KR and London Broncos post impressive numbers

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos

Sell-out (Approx 12,225) at Craven Park on Thursday night

London Broncos vs Catalans Dragons

5,102 at Cherry Red Records Stadium on Friday night

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

9,431 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens

6,812 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday night

Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers

4,770 at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.