Will Hopoate on his future in Super League following St Helens exit

TONGA star Will Hopoate has given an update on his future in the UK following his exit from St Helens.

Hopoate was part of the Tongan side that went down 14-4 to England at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon – a defeat that means Kristian Woolf’s men cannot win the Test Series after losing the first Test 22-18.

31-year-old Hopoate was asked about his future after that game – something which he didn’t want to delve into too much.

“I’m not looking beyond next week to be honest. Time will tell what happens there (with his future),” Hopoate said.

“I’m going to enjoy this last week with the boys before we break camp. It’s always a blessing and a privilege to wear the red and white jersey and represent Tonga and it’s something I don’t take lightly.

“Every opportunity I get given, I try to cherish these times that I wear the Tongan jersey. I strive to wear it with pride.

“We’re obviously disappointed with how it’s gone, but we’re not throwing in the towel after today’s game.

“We are going to recover and prepare the best we can to win next week.”

