When Castleford Tigers players will return for pre-season as Craig Lingard gives update on Albert Vete, Jacob Miller and Jacques O’Neill future

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will face a staggered return to pre-season in November with some of their stars on international duty.

The likes of Nixon Putt and Liam Horne are on duty with Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Championships – as is flyer Jason Qareqare with Fiji.

Now Castleford head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that the itinerary will be in the last few weeks.

“We have got a lot of new players coming in as well as new staff with me and Danny McGuire. The players will be in on 9th and 10th of November for their own individual pre-season testing and markers,” Lingard told Niche Sports.

“Then they all come back in Monday 13th to get six or seven weeks in before Christmas. The ones over in the Pacific Championship playing for Fiji and PNG will be late back.”

There have been a questions over a number of players’ futures at The Jungle – some of whom include Australian Jacob Miller and Tongan Albet Vete, but Lingard has confirmed that the pair are still at Castleford.

“Jacques O’Neill is not at the club, his contract hasn’t renewed and he has naturally left the club as people do at the end of their contracts

“Albert Vete and Jacob Miller are still contracted to the club and as things stand both are there next season. All our quota spots are filled and taken.

“Will there be any changes? That would depend on people potentially moving out as well as financial restraints and constrictions. That will be a movable thing between now and the start of the season.”

