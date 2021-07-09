Williams joins Warrington

GEORGE WILLIAMS has joined Warrington with immediate effect.

The England halfback, who left Australian side Canberra Raiders in May, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

He had also been pursued by former club Wigan and Leeds, but has opted for Warrington, where Daryl Powell will replace Steve Price as coach next season.

Before that happens, Williams wants to help his new club land a first title since 1955.

“Something they’ve not done and what people talk about is winning the Grand Final, and that motivates me so much,” said the 26-year-old, who helped Wigan become champions in 2016 and 2018.

“It’s a massive motivation of mine and something I want to bring to Warrington.

“To be in the first Warrington team to win a Grand Final would be special and you’d go down in history. That’s what I’m looking to do.

“It’s a big ask, it doesn’t just come around. We’ve got to work hard, and it starts now, so I’m pumped.”

Williams, who spent seven seasons on the first-team scene at Wigan before moving to the NRL in 2020, has been training on his own since leaving Canberra due to personal reasons.

But having not played for six weeks, he is unlikely to make his bow in Warrington’s Super League clash at Hull KR on Sunday.

Instead, Williams’ debut is likely to come away to Leigh on Thursday, July 22 or possibly the following week, when Warrington host Wigan on Wednesday, July 28.