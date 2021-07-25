Williams set for Wednesday Wolves debut

George Williams’ Warrington debut looks set to be against his first club Wigan.

That’s as long as the Covid issues, which have forced the postponement of the Wolves’ last two Super League matches, clear in time for Wednesday’s game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium to go ahead.

It will be the first time the venue has been opened up to its full 15,000 capacity since March 2020 after the easing of Covid restrictions.

England halfback Williams came through the Wigan development system and made 178 first-team appearances between 2013-19 before joining Canberra Raiders on a three-year deal ahead of the 2020 campaign.

The Warriors waived an option to re-sign the 26-year-old after he cut short his stay in the NRL for personal reasons.

He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Warrington earlier this month, but both games since, at Hull KR on July 11 and at Leigh on Thursday, were called off.

With a number of players still unavailable following positive Covid tests, which led to the postponement of the Hull KR game, third-placed Warrington had a further positive test three days before the Leigh match, which took them to a total of nine players ruled out, one of whom was a close contact and therefore also required to isolate.

A club can apply for a postponement if they have seven or more of their 25 best-paid players ruled out as a result of Covid issues.

The Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.

Warrington were last in action on July 5, when they were beaten 22-16 at home by Leeds in one of only three defeats in 13 league games this year.

After hosting Wigan, they visit Leeds on Sunday.

