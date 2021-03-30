Wingfield is latest St Helens product to earn new contract

ST HELENS have agreed a new deal with loose-forward prospect Jake Wingfield which runs until the end of 2023.

It follows the agreement of a one-year contract extension with his fellow 20-year-old, centre Josh Simm.

Blackbrook product Wingfield, who has also played at halfback and hooker, scored five tries in 25 games for Saints’ Academy side in 2018 before bagging five more in 16 outings the season after.

Having recovered from a long-term knee ligament injury, he made his first-team debut in last year’s 12-10 Super League defeat by Salford, and also played in Tommy Makinson’s testimonial match against Leigh this pre-season.

“The club has been great with me regarding my injury. They have supported me all the way,” he said.

Coach Kristian Woolf said: “Jake had 17 months out and the resilience and attitude he showed through that period to get himself back fit to play was terrific.

“I thought he played really well in against Salford last season and on the back of that, we kept him in the 21-man squad and he was on the fringes of making the 17 towards the back end of the year.

“He has had a real good pre-season and is a bloke we expect will play plenty of rugby for us and keep developing. He is a real player for the future.”

