Wolves attracted by Powell’s coaching philosophy

Warrington Chairman Stuart Middleton says Daryl Powell’s reputation for promoting an entertaining and fluent brand of Rugby League was key to his appointment as coach on a three-year deal from next season onwards.

And while the Wolves, who will remain under the command of Australian Steve Price until the end of this campaign, are noted as being one of Super League’s biggest spenders when it comes to player recruitment, the current Castleford chief will also be tasked with turning his next club’s Academy prospects into first-team regulars.

Middleton said: “After the completion of a thorough process, we believe Daryl is the best man to take the club forward in 2022 and beyond.

“His coaching philosophy and the brand of Rugby League he promotes is something that really appealed to us.

“The impact he has had at Castleford is very impressive, taking them from twelfth to the League Leaders’ Shield in four years in a playing manner that was unrivalled in Super League.

“His ability to improve players was also an attraction. Under his guidance, he’s helped to develop three into Men of Steel.

“We’ve got an exciting crop of youngsters emerging so we look forward to seeing how he helps shape and develop their game.”

While Warrington made a mid-February announcement that Price will return to Australia at the end of the year, Powell, who coached Keighley, Leeds and Featherstone before taking over at Castleford midway through 2013, confirmed he will leave the Tigers at he end of the current season shortly before it began last month.

The 55-year-old, who will be reunited with hooker Daryl Clark, who was the 2014 Man of Steel while at Castleford, led the Tigers to a 21-12 win over Warrington in the final match of the opening round of Super League last month.

The former Great Britain and England international replaced Ian Millward at Castleford midway through the 2013 season.

He led the Tigers to the Challenge Cup final in 2014 and Grand Final in 2017. On both occasions, they were beaten by Leeds.

Former St George Illawarra coach Price, 43, joined Warrington in succession to Tony Smith ahead of the 2018 campaign, when his side made both the Challenge Cup final and Grand Final, losing to Catalans and Wigan respectively.

The following year, Warrington were back at Wembley and this time lifted the trophy by beating St Helens.

While Warrington have reached four Grand Finals since 2012, but haven’t won the league title since 1955.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Powell.

“Warrington is an outstanding club with a rich history and the opportunity to coach from 2022 onwards is a very special one.

“My philosophy is to support players to achieve special things and I think everyone knows and can see what I like to do with my players and teams.

“I feel like I’m moving from one special club to another. I think it’s important to get it out in the open now so I can focus on the year ahead and there’s certainty from both sides at this stage.

“Hopefully there’ll be an excitement at Warrington and an excitement at Castleford that I can finish off there in a really positive way this season.”

The clubs will meet twice more in the league this season – at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in the sixth round on Saturday, May 22 and at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in the 25th and final round on Sunday, September 19.

