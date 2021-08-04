Wolves sign James Harrison

Warrington Wolves have signed Featherstone Rovers forward James Harrison for the 2022 season.

Harrison, 24, will join the Wire on a two-year contract until November 2023.

Harrison is the son of former Great Britain international Karl Harrison and Warrington claim to have beaten off a number of other Super League clubs to land his signature.

Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick said: “In recruiting James I know that we’ve added one of the Championship’s most consistent and standout forwards to our pack for next season onwards.

“He’s overcome adversity to get to where he is in his career and deserves his opportunity now to showcase what he can do in Super League.

“He has all the right attributes to bolster our forwards options and will add value to our squad for 2022.”

Harrison said: “I’m buzzing to be joining Warrington next season. I’ve always wanted to be a Super League player, so to get the chance at a club like Warrington is a dream come true.

“I definitely feel I’m ready and the time is right to make this next step up in my career. I consider myself a real hard-working player and I back myself to play big minutes.

“I can’t wait to meet the fans. It’s a massive stadium at the Halliwell Jones and I’m looking forward to playing there next season. I’m really excited for what’s to come.”