Wolves welcome Hong Kong citizens to the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Last Saturday, 2nd July, Warrington Wolves welcomed members of the Hong Kong community who have recently relocated to the town.

Around 200 of them saw the first-team train and had a tour of the stadium, including the heritage timeline wall in the South Stand and they were able to engage with the first team squad for pictures and autographs.

More than 2,000 people who originate from Hong Kong are now thought to be living in Warrington.

The Wolves and the Warrington Wolves Foundation are keen to see the newcomers become fully integrated into the town, while also being introduced to Rugby League.

Claire Gamble, the Club’s Community Marketing Manager, said: “We know that Warrington has a big Hong Kong community living here.”

“We want to help them integrate into life in Warrington, and what better way to engage them in sport in our community than to introduce them to the Warrington Wolves. It was wonderful to see so many families here meeting Wolfie and the players, many of whom purchased tickets to the game against Salford Red Devils and got to experience their first live game of Rugby League.

“We hope that the kids were excited to talk about this with their peers at school on Monday morning. We are looking to invite these children back to attend our Wolves Foundation summer camps. It would be great to see these kids playing Rugby League at our community clubs in the future.”