Trinity sign Josh Bowden and Jorge Taufua

Wakefield Trinity have strengthened their squad by signing forward Josh Bowden from Hull FC and Jorge Taufua from the NRL’s Manly Sea Eagles, with Bowden named in Trinity’s 21-man squad for Saturday’s crucial Magic Weekend game against Toulouse Olympique.

The club has also revealed that centre Bill Tupou has been forced to call time on his career because of a serious knee injury.

Saturday’s clash is a vital four-pointer for both clubs, with a potential Toulouse victory closing the gap between the two bottom clubs to two points.

Taufua, a winger or centre, has played 164 times for Manly, scoring 88 tries during that time.

He has also represented Samoa and Tonga at international level and he is looking forward to making his mark on Super League.

“I just can’t wait to get going,” said Taufua.

“I’m thankful to Wakefield Trinity for the opportunity to come over and experience life in the Super League.

“I am eager to meet everyone in the squad and club and get to work with them. Another thing that I’m looking forward to is getting to know the community and culture when I arrive.

“All in all, I’m really excited at the opportunity and excited to start.”

Trinity coach Willie Poching is delighted to secure the services of Taufua.

“Anybody who knows Rugby League knows the quality that Jorge has and what he has brought to Manly and the NRL for a long period of time,” said Poching.

“To be able to get someone of his experience and calibre is really exciting for our club and really exciting for Super League.

“Jorge is coming across fit and hungry and we look forward to getting him out on the field.

“He’s well renowned for his physicality but he’s also a smart and humble man. And as much as it was about the quality of the football player, it’s also about the quality of person that I’ve been able to talk to and get to know over the last couple of weeks.

“We’re really excited to get him in and Jorge is excited and hungry too.”

Bowden, 30, has a wealth of Super League experience, having featured for Hull FC 180 times.

Standing in at 6 feet 7 inches, he will add size and experience to the Trinity squad.

Speaking on his move to Trinity, Bowden said: “I’m really excited about a fresh challenge here at Wakefield.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and getting some minutes under my belt. It’s been difficult having to wait in the wings recently but now I’m just excited about the prospect of getting back on the field.

“I had a phone call about an opportunity to come here and I snapped their hand off really. Hopefully I can get plenty of games and I’m sure I’ll enjoy it .”

Poching added: “It’s great to be able to bring someone of Josh’s experience into the squad and to add to the quality of our group going forward.

“I’m sure he’ll add some quality, but he’ll definitely add some competition for our big fellas in the middle.

“He arrived at the club this morning and already added some size so we’re excited about him getting going for us.

“It’s day one so we’ll get him up to speed with everything and try to get him out there as soon as we can to play. I’m sure, when he does, he’ll be fantastic for us on the field.”