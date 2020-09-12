Woolf delighted for Fages but believes discipline can be improved

St Helens have re-claimed the summit of Super League, but it wasn’t an easy task. The Saints had to wait until golden-point to secure victory, which came through a drop-goal from Theo Fages.

Kristian Woolf was immensely proud of his side’s effort in the final two minutes, which were spent without Kevin Naiqama. He said: “I thought our defence with twelve men was terrific and we didn’t look like we were going to give an opportunity away.”

There were three changes, including Fages, to Woolf’s squad but he believed the Frenchman deserved his opportunity at the drop-goal; “He (Fages) played really well on the back of a couple of weeks out and it was a great reward for him. The bloke sits down and practices that every single week. In most training sessions, he’s out practicing field goals and that’s why he looked so comfortable.”

Woolf pulled no punches regarding their discipline; “I thought our discipline was a little poor all night. There were at least six play-the-ball errors in good field position which alleviates any pressure and takes our opportunity away.”

Saints will now look to seek retribution against Warrington in a Challenge Cup Quarter Final tie.

The game kicks off at 2:30pm next Saturday (19th September), with live coverage starting at 2pm on BBC One.