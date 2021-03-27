Woolf plays down Saints injury concerns

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf has downplayed injury concerns for Agnatius Paasi, Mark Percival and Lachlan Coote after Saints’ 29-6 win over Salford on Friday night in the opening game of the 2021 Super League season.

Debutant Paasi was helped from the field after colliding with Salford forward Pauli Pauli at the start of the second half, and he did not return to the field.

Centre Mark Percival limped off shortly after scoring on the hour mark, while Coote missed the game altogether as a precaution against a recurrence of some minor injury problems he had suffered in the close season, giving Grand Final hero Jack Welsby the chance to start the game at fullback.

Woolf is hoping that none of the three injuries are major issues, although Paasi looks likely to miss this Thursday’s clash with Hull KR.

Woolf said: “Agnatius is fine and has recovered really well.

“You certainly don’t want to see that, but I thought during his time on the field that he was really good and made some great carries and looked for some good impacts in defence.

“He showed what kind of impact he’s going to have for us, that’s for sure.”

On Percival, Woolf added: “Mark went off with a little bit of a twinge but we don’t think it’s anything serious or anything to worry about.

“Lachlan could have played tonight – but he has had a couple of niggles at the back end of pre-season.”

Saints: T – Makinson, Grace, Percival, Naiqama, Walmsley; G – Makinson 4; FG – Welsby

Red Devils: T – Sio; G – Inu