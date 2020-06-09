Workington Town suffer break-in

Workington Town are appealing for witnesses after Derwent Park was broken into.

The Cumbrian club suffered the break-in over the weekend along with their sporting counterparts Workington FC.

As announced earlier, Derwent Park was broken into last night.

It’s a difficult enough time so we’re gutted but as usual we’ll stick in. If anyone has any information please contact us in confidence.

Many thanks again to our amazing volunteers who have helped sort today.

