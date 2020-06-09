Workington Town suffer break-in

   June 9, 2020

Workington Town are appealing for witnesses after Derwent Park was broken into.

The Cumbrian club suffered the break-in over the weekend along with their sporting counterparts Workington FC.

“As announced earlier, Derwent Park was broken into last night. It’s a difficult enough time so we’re gutted but as usual we’ll stick in,” they said in a club statement.