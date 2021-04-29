World Cup attracts record number of volunteers

Rugby League World Cup organisers are reporting that they have received more than 5000 applications for the RLWC2021 ‘Power Squad’ of volunteers, whose roles will include Spectator Services, Event Operations, Broadcast & Media, Transport, Hospitality and Accreditation.

The numbers comfortably exceed the figures for the previous Rugby League World Cups in 2013 & 2017.

The Power Squad are intended to be the face of the tournament and will carry out a variety of roles across all RLWC2021 venues, towns and cities and event locations.

The volunteer programme builds on the legacy from sporting events such as the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Rugby Union World Cup 2015, Cricket World Cup 2019 and the Netball World Cup.

Since opening for applications in February, The Power Squad programme received a record amount of volunteer interest for a Rugby League event, with more than 5,000 applications for selection and 10,000 expressions of interest.

RLWC2021 Workforce Operations Lead, Kate Halliday, said: “We are delighted to see the excitement and enthusiasm from the Rugby League and volunteering community, which has been displayed through the number of applications to be part of The Power Squad.”

“Our volunteers will show the diversity and inclusive nature of Rugby League as a global game and it is fantastic to see applications from all ages, genders and communities that will not only be the face of this trailblazing event but will also play a vital role in delivering the biggest and best ever Rugby League World Cup.

“We thank everyone for their interest and applications. We are excited to provide our volunteers with the best possible experience and make long-lasting memories on the journey to and during RLWC2021.”

RLWC2021 Social Impact Director, Tracy Power, said: “Volunteers are the backbone of any sporting event and to see so many applications to be part of The Power Squad reinforces the strength of the Rugby League community and their commitment to the event.

“The tournament is driven by providing positive social impact and after such a challenging twelve months it is great that so many people will benefit from the event and the opportunities it presents.”