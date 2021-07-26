World Cup officials issue interim statement of intent

Chris Brindley, the Chairman of RLWC2021, has issued a holding statement today after a meeting of the World Cup stakeholders.

It says: “The Rugby League World Cup 2021 have held an emergency Board meeting following the hugely disappointing statement made by ARLC and NZRL. The Board conducted constructive discussions on the best way forward for the tournament and will continue dialogue with all stakeholders, including the UK Government, in the coming days.

“The well-being of all those involved in the tournament, particularly players and team officials, have been the priority for the organisers. The Board reiterated the relentless hard work and extraordinary measures that have been taken to create a world class environment in line with other major sports event that have been successfully hosted in UK this year.

“The Board will meet again in the coming days but in the meantime will continue to concentrate its efforts on being solutions focused and achieving the best possible outcome for the tournament.”