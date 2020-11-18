World Cup tickets sales impressing competition organisers

Seventy per cent of ticket applications for the Rugby League World Cup have come from fans new to the sport, competition organisers have revealed.

RLWC2021 says the ticket ballot for next year’s competition has exceeded expectations and tickets have been purchased from 32 countries across five continents.

Most of the interest in the competition has come from fans within a London postcode, followed by Leeds, Manchester and Warrington.

Over half of the applications have come from millennials.

England’s opening game with Samoa at St James’ Park and the World Cup Final are the most popular games so far.

RLWC2021 Chief Executive, Jon Dutton said: “The reaction to the ballot has been outstanding and shows significant confidence and excitement for the tournament. Demand during the Public Ticket Ballot has far exceeded our expectations and I want to thank those who have applied for tickets. This is a tournament of firsts and will be the biggest and best RLWC ever.

“Despite the pandemic people have made an early commitment largely based on anticipation, hope and optimism.

“I have no doubt that the fans will contribute to a wonderful atmosphere with a feeling of passion and pride, showcasing our fantastic host towns and cities, welcoming the world and creating lifelong memories for everyone attending.”