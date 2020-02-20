Worthington recalled by Toronto… but for one-game only

Toronto Wolfpack have recalled Greg Worthington ahead of Friday’s game with Warrington.

The centre has been on loan at Featherstone at the start of the season and is due to remain with the Championship club for several more weeks.

But he is cup-tied for Rovers’ Challenge Cup clash fixture at the weekend, and, in an unusual scenario, is now being sent back to the Wolfpack for one game only, before returning to Featherstone next week.

Football Manager Steve Gill said: “We were asked the question on Thursday regarding Greg returning to Toronto for the Warrington fixture, as he is cup tied for us at Featherstone.

“Greg really wanted to play in the fixture and we felt after speaking to him that it was the right thing to do for the player.

“Both clubs have agreed that Greg will return to Featherstone on loan on Monday, everyone here at Featherstone wish Greg the best of luck on Friday and look forward to his return.”