Salford Red Devils have received mixed news on the disciplinary front ahead of their Challenge Cup semi-final with Warrington.

Dan Sarginson successfully appealed a two-match ban handed to him for a high tackle, but Luke Yates will miss the game after his suspension was upheld.

The forward was charged for Grade B dangerous contact, which carries a one-game suspension.

As a result, he misses the semi-final clash in an undoubted blow for the Red Devils heading into the contest.