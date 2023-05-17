Year 11 students “devastated” after Sky Sports’ rescheduling of Warrington Wolves-Leeds Rhinos clash ruins end-of-year prom

YES, you read that headline correctly.

Following Sky Sports’ rescheduling of Warrington Wolves’ home game against Leeds Rhinos, Cardinal Newman High School Year 11 students are said to be “devastated” after the Halliwell Jones Stadium is now out of bounds.

The fixture, originally organised for Friday June 30, has been moved to Thursday June 29 in order for the fixture to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The school tweeted: “Can anyone offer a venue for our Y11 Prom on 29th June as @SkySportsRL have moved the @WarringtonRLFC

game against Leeds to our Prom night. We now have no venue & 165 devastated Y11 who start their exams today & now have the prospect no end of year celebration.”

Can anyone offer a venue for our Y11 Prom on 29th June as @SkySportsRL have moved the @WarringtonRLFC game against Leeds to our Prom night. We now have no venue & 165 devastated Y11 who start their exams today & now have the prospect no end of year celebration😭 @warringtonnews — Cardinal Newman Catholic High School Warrington (@Cardinal_Newman) May 15, 2023

The school continued: “Absolutely overwhelmed by the number of people who have taken the time to get in touch and offer suggestions or venues, you are all truly amazing. Thank you so much! We have a busy day ahead tomorrow but know we will be able to give our wonderful students the Prom they deserve.”