Castleford Tigers lose new signing as Hull KR recall forward

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have endured a difficult 2023 Super League season so far.

So, with the Challenge Cup Sixth Round clash against Hull FC giving Andy Last a well-needed break from the rigours of the league, there could be a chance to get some confidence back in the Tigers’ ranks.

That being said, Castleford have been hit with the news that Hull KR have recalled loan player Luis Johnson with Rovers struck by injury and suspension.

Johnson had initially signed a season-long loan with Castleford with Last identifying the back-rower as one for the future.

The 24-year-old, who came through the Tigers’ academy as a youngster, has found opportunities at Craven Park limited under both Tony Smith and Willie Peters.

However, with the likelihood that Johnson would be cup tied this weekend with Last likely to play the 24-year-old, Peters has taken the opportunity to bring him back to Craven Park along with Connor Barley, who has been plying his trade with York Knights.