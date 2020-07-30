York City Knights close in on Ryan Atkins coup

York City Knights are closing in on a major coup in the shape of prolific Super League try-scorer Ryan Atkins.

Atkins, the fifth-highest try-scorer of the Super League era, is in advanced talks with the Knights and appears to be closing in on a move to the Championship club next year.

The 34-year-old appears set to turn down a deal with Batley, who had made a major play to lure the former Warrington centre to the club.

But a move to the Knights now appears all but sealed having approached the ambitious Championship club about a potential move next year.

He is thought to be taking a pay cut in order to join the Knights, with the club set to embark on a new era as they head to their new stadium next season.

After finishing third in the Championship last season, head coach James Ford is in the process of assembling a squad to mount another challenge in 2021.

League Express revealed this week that London halfback Morgan Smith is another player set to join the Knights as the club’s recruitment begins to piece together.

An England international, Atkins has scored 186 tries in 329 Super League appearances. Only Danny McGuire, Keith Senior, Paul Wellens and Ryan Hall have scored more in the competition’s history.

Atkins is currently in his second spell at Wakefield but is set to leave the club at the end of the year, which will bring an end to an impressive 15-season career in the top flight.