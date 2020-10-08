York City Knights snap up Wests Tigers’ Aussie halfback

York City Knights have completed the signing of Australian halfback Brendan O’Hagan.

The 21-year-old joins the club after spells with three NRL clubs, most recently the Wests Tigers.

A NSW representative at junior level, O’Hagan will partner Morgan Smith, another new signing from London Broncos, next season.

Originally with Newcastle Knights, he moved on to Canberra before most recently joining Wests.

“I’m looking forward to working with Brendan and I’m excited to see what he can bring to our group,” said head coach James Ford.

“His pedigree is first rate and from the footage I’ve seen I’m very confident he’ll be a key player in our team.

“He is clearly a running threat, works very hard off the ball, and has been around some elite coaches and environments, but I was mostly drawn to Brendan’s hunger to continue improving and his drive to be the best version of himself.”

O’Hagan added: “I’ve been speaking to John Bateman a fair bit, as we were teammates at Canberra Raiders, trying to get what it’s like over there and he had some great things to say about the place of York and the club as well so he helped me make the decision.

“I’m pumped to get over there, start ripping in and get ready to win a comp over there. I heard great things and obviously the new facilities we have at York are awesome.

“The club’s got a real professional feel and it looks like it’s going to be a good year.”