York Knights’ big plans for rugby league growth in Uganda

YORK Chairman Clint Goodchild says a new partnership with Rugby League Uganda illustrates the ambitious club’s commitment to growing the game.

York, who run teams in the Championship (Knights) and Women’s Super League (Valkyrie), say they will provide “financial and material resources” to aid the development of the code in the East African country.

The project, which aims to create a player pathway to both male and female under-16 sides, will be overseen by Valkyrie director of rugby Lindsay Anfield.

“We will observe and support the player development programmes in Uganda, and upskilling coaches through face-to-face and online mentoring and education,” she explained.

“We will do this alongside supporting the club Championship programme, which will feed into the National Academy.

“The hope is that we will see Ugandan players representing the Knights and the Valkyrie in the future.

“We look forward to a close collaboration with their performance staff, along with our club identity being embedded across the nation.”

RLU president Geno Daniel added: “York will offer a unique talent identification, development, and education programme for our players.

“The partnership highlights our capacity to draw prestigious sports companies and brands from around the globe to work with us.”

Goodchild said: “Rugby League is a game for all and we are committed to having a positive impact in communities both at home and abroad.

“We wish to create opportunities, provide support and encourage everyone regardless of location, gender or economic environment.”

Football, rugby union and basketball are currently the most popular sports in Uganda, which gained independence from Britain in 1962 and has a population of 36 million.

Confirmation of the York-RLU partnership follows London Skolars coach Joe Mbu’s election as Chair of the Rugby League governing body in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Six from Africa are among the 51 nations with International Rugby League men’s world rankings – Nigeria (24th), South Africa (25th), Ghana (26th), Cameroon (31st), Kenya (32nd) and Morocco (43rd).