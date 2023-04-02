Kieron Purtill has high ambitions for Leigh Leopards women’s team

LEIGH LEOPARDS are as ambitious in their plans for the women’s game as for the men’s side, according to the ex-Super League coach leading their new team.

The Leopards are a new face in the Women’s Super League this season after the licence of Leigh Miners Rangers was handed over to the professional club.

Kieron Purtill was appointed to head the new women’s division, including the role of head coach for the upcoming Group Two season.

And the experienced boss says Leopards’ owner Derek Beaumont has big ambitions for the women’s game.

“We’re not shy about it, we’re an ambitious club,” said Purtill.

“Our owner Derek is ambitious, with the rebrand we’ve had. We’ve put everything out there. We want to make the club grow on the male and female side.

“The area in Leigh is a strong area for women’s Rugby League and if you look at the likes of Wigan, St Helens and Warrington, within their first team and juniors there are a lot of Leigh girls.

“Ultimately our aim is to make sure we provide a pathway for them to get through to our first team. We want to attract the best players. We’ve got good programmes and a good foundation in place.”

For Purtill, coaching a women’s side has been a “really refreshing” change after almost two decades working in the men’s game.

He has worked in Super League on the coaching staff of St Helens and Huddersfield – briefly taking charge of the latter – and as a head coach in the Championship with Leigh and Widnes.

“I’ve probably turned from being a coach into a father figure to 25 girls within the team,” said Purtill.

“You’ve got to alter the way you get your message across sometimes. Constructive feedback is a little different.

“Lots of conversations go on, helping them off the field as well. There are lots of WhatsApp messages after training keeping everyone on track, making sure everyone stays positive.

“I’ve also got plenty of spare pockets now because after training I’ve got earrings, nose rings, makeup and hairbands I have to give back!

“All those little things are a bit different for me, but it’s been enjoyable.

“One thing that has struck me coming across to the female game is the commitment and enthusiasm of the players. That can never be questioned.

“They’re really willing to learn, which as a coach is really pleasing. They’re always asking questions, always asking for feedback.

“We’ve started at rock bottom, we’re a new club and a new team. We’re willing to work our way up and hopefully get into Super League One at some point.”