York Knights release statement following fan trouble in Wakefield Trinity clash

YORK KNIGHTS have released a statement concerning the fan trouble seen at the club’s 40-4 loss to Wakefield Trinity yesterday afternoon.

A video, circulating on social media which has now been deleted, had shown two fans getting thrown out at the LNER Community Stadium.

Now the Knights have released a statement concerning the incident.

The statement reads: “York RLFC are aware of an incident at yesterday’s AB Sundecks 1895 Cup match against Wakefield Trinity involving a small minority of supporters.

“As a Club, York RLFC condemns all forms of violence and anti-social behaviour and this incident has no part in the matchday experience we wish to provide supporters with at the LNER Community Stadium.

“We will be working with the York Stadium Management Company and Wakefield Trinity to investigate the incident and will take any necessary steps to mitigate risks and issues in the future.”

The RFL has been approached for comment by League Express.

