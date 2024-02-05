RL Commercial strikes up major new deal as official beer of rugby league announced

RL Commercial have today announced a major new partnership for the sport with ABK Beer, one of the oldest and most popular breweries in Germany, becoming the Official Beer of Rugby League.

ABK Beer will have rights across the Betfred Super League, Betfred Challenge Cup and England Rugby League. ABK’s branding will be prominent around all Betfred Super League fixtures from 2024 and throughout the Challenge Cup campaign on the road to Wembley in June, with plans being put in place for fans to taste the product range at the Magic Weekend in August.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, said: “We are very pleased to announce this major new partnership for Rugby League after months of planning. The staff at ROKiT Drinks have been great to work with and have fully bought into Rugby League and our ethos. We are committed to helping promote ABK Beer in the right way, ensuring we are marketing to the right age groups correctly and encouraging fans to drink responsibly.”

The historic and multi award-winning ABK brewery, located at the foot of the Alps in Bavaria, Southern Germany, was founded in 1308 and is part of the ROKiT Group of Companies.

ROKiT’s partnership with Rugby League extends their involvement in a variety of sports sponsorships which have included multiple motorsport teams and drivers across the world, as well with snooker superstars Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White. ROKiT are also the current principal partner of both the BMW Motorrad British and World Superbike teams and continues its title sponsorship of the British FIA Formula 4 series.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and co-Founder of ROKiT added “We’re very excited that ABK Beer has become the official beer of Rugby League, not just because we know rugby fans appreciate excellent beer but also the history and ethos of rugby league sit very well with the traditions and values of our 700 year old brewery.”

