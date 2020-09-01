York star Marsh extends contract

York City Knights have extended the stay of playmaker Matty Marsh.

The 25-year-old has signed a new one-year deal with the club after joining permanently in 2019, having previously played in Super League with Hull Kingston Rovers.

Head Coach James Ford said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to re-sign Matty. He’s been one of our key players for the last few seasons and we all believe the best is yet to come.

“He’s probably played less than 40 games at fullback and with his positive attitude towards feedback and learning I’m convinced we’ll see a better all round version in 2021.

“I’m looking forwards to seeing how a quicker more fluid game suits Matty’s strength.”

Marsh added: “It was an easy decision for me to sign again for next season, there is nowhere I’d rather be then playing for this team. I think the direction the club is heading is really exciting and I’m honoured and proud to be a part of it.”