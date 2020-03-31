Zak Hardaker has defeated the tea bag challenge

It’s finally happened.

After numerous failed attempts, Zak Hardaker has this morning beat the tea bag challenge.

In case you’re wondering what on earth we’re talking about (where have you been), the rugby community has taken on the tea bag challenge, which, in a nutshell, is throwing a tea bag into a mug from the other side of a room.

Many have tried, most have succeeded, but not the 2017 Man of Steel, who seemingly found something he couldn’t do.

That was until this morning. Wearing a dubious pepperoni pizza hoodie, the Wigan fullback nailed his shot to the relief of himself more than anyone else.

Hello @JackoHastings this was take 5 of the #TeaBagChallenge ill now be able to sleep better 💥 still way behind @Jybees but it’s a start. pic.twitter.com/57rfJPmQ88 — Zak Hardaker (@zakhardaker1) March 31, 2020

Many players and fans have taken on the task, but the early contender for tea bag master is Castleford’s George Griffin. Have a watch of this sorcery.