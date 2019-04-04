A full programme scheduled in the NCL

The league tables in the Kingstone Press National Conference League are beginning to take shape with title, promotion and relegation battles emerging in all four sections.
The weekend’s action is:
Friday 5 April 2019
DIVISION TWO
Bradford Dudley Hill v Shaw Cross Sharks
Saturday 6 April 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Thornhill Trojans
Kells v Siddal
Lock Lane v Wath Brow Hornets
Rochdale Mayfield v Leigh Miners Rangers
Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull
Underbank Rangers v Hunslet Club Parkside
DIVISION ONE
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Wigan St Patrick’s
Featherstone Lions v York Acorn
Milford v Normanton Knights
Oulton Raiders v Myton Warriors
Saddleworth Rangers v Pilkington Recs
Skirlaugh v Stanningley
DIVISION TWO
East Leeds v Hull Dockers
Clock Face Miners v Askam
Crosfields v Ince Rose Bridge
West Bowling v Barrow Island
Wigan St Judes v Beverley
Dewsbury Celtic v Heworth
Drighlington v Oldham St Annes
Gateshead Storm v Millom
Hunslet Warriors v Hensingham
Leigh East v Eastmoor Dragons
Salford City Roosters v Batley Boys
Waterhead Warriors v Woolston Rovers