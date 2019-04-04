You are here

A full programme scheduled in the NCL

Phil Hodgson

The league tables in the Kingstone Press National Conference League are beginning to take shape with title, promotion and relegation battles emerging in all four sections.

 

The weekend’s action is:

 

Friday 5 April 2019

DIVISION TWO

Bradford Dudley Hill v Shaw Cross Sharks

 

Saturday 6 April 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Thornhill Trojans

Kells v Siddal

Lock Lane v Wath Brow Hornets

Rochdale Mayfield v Leigh Miners Rangers

Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull

Underbank Rangers v Hunslet Club Parkside

 

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Wigan St Patrick’s

Featherstone Lions v York Acorn

Milford v Normanton Knights

Oulton Raiders v Myton Warriors

Saddleworth Rangers v Pilkington Recs

Skirlaugh v Stanningley

 

DIVISION TWO

East Leeds v Hull Dockers

Clock Face Miners v Askam

Crosfields v Ince Rose Bridge

West Bowling v Barrow Island

Wigan St Judes v Beverley

 

 

 

Dewsbury Celtic v Heworth

Drighlington v Oldham St Annes

Gateshead Storm v Millom

Hunslet Warriors v Hensingham

Leigh East v Eastmoor Dragons

Salford City Roosters v Batley Boys

Waterhead Warriors v Woolston Rovers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 