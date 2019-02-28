A full weekend’s action ahead in the Kingstone Press National Conference League

HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE, who carried all before them in lifting the Kingstone Press National Conference League championship last year, launch the defence of their title on Saturday with a tough trip to Kells.

The south Leeds outfit, who won all of their games in the NCL in 2018, are likely to be tested by the Cumbrians, despite the fact that the Whitehaven outfit only escaped relegation on points’ difference last time.

Other attractive fixtures on the Premier Division’s opening day include Egremont Rangers against Thatto Heath Crusaders, who finished fourth and third respectively last autumn, and the match involving promoted duo Leigh Miners Rangers and Lock Lane.

Division One champions Thornhill Trojans, fresh from a Corals Challenge Cup triumph at Hunslet Club Parkside, will relish the visit of last season’s Grand Finalists West Hull.

A sizzling match is in prospect in Division One between Pilkington Recs and York Acorn, while a tasty Leeds derby is on offer at Milford, who entertain Oulton Raiders.

Division Three champions Beverley are at Hull Dockers while Barrow Islands, who were also promoted, host East Leeds; the third side to be elevated, Clock Face Miners, travel to Shaw Cross Sharks.

The Division Three programme continues with the three new clubs all at home. Batley Boys host Woolston Rovers, Hensingham entertain Eastmoor Dragons and Heworth will await the arrival of Leigh East.

Fixtures

Saturday 2 March 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Kells v Hunslet Club Parkside

Leigh Miners Rangers v Lock Lane

Siddal v Wath Brow Hornets

Thornhill Trojans v West Hull

Underbank Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Stanningley

Milford v Oulton Raiders

Myton Warriors v Saddleworth Rangers

Normanton Knights v Skirlaugh

Pilkington Recs v York Acorn

Wigan St Patrick’s v Featherstone Lions

DIVISION TWO

Barrow Island v East Leeds

Crosfields v Bradford Dudley Hill

Hull Dockers v Beverley

Shaw Cross Sharks v Clock Face Miners

West Bowling v Askam

Wigan St Jude’s v Ince Rose Bridge

DIVISION THREE

Batley Boys v Woolston Rovers

Dewsbury Celtic v Hunslet Warriors

Drighlington v Millom

Hensingham v Eastmoor Dragons

Heworth v Leigh East

Oldham St Anne’s v Salford City Roosters

Waterhead Warriors v Gateshead Storm