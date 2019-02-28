A full weekend’s action ahead in the Kingstone Press National Conference League

HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE, who carried all before them in lifting the Kingstone Press National Conference League championship last year, launch the defence of their title on Saturday with a tough trip to Kells.
The south Leeds outfit, who won all of their games in the NCL in 2018, are likely to be tested by the Cumbrians, despite the fact that the Whitehaven outfit only escaped relegation on points’ difference last time.
Other attractive fixtures on the Premier Division’s opening day include Egremont Rangers against Thatto Heath Crusaders, who finished fourth and third respectively last autumn, and the match involving promoted duo Leigh Miners Rangers and Lock Lane.
Division One champions Thornhill Trojans, fresh from a Corals Challenge Cup triumph at Hunslet Club Parkside, will relish the visit of last season’s Grand Finalists West Hull.
A sizzling match is in prospect in Division One between Pilkington Recs and York Acorn, while a tasty Leeds derby is on offer at Milford, who entertain Oulton Raiders.
Division Three champions Beverley are at Hull Dockers while Barrow Islands, who were also promoted, host East Leeds; the third side to be elevated, Clock Face Miners, travel to Shaw Cross Sharks.
The Division Three programme continues with the three new clubs all at home. Batley Boys host Woolston Rovers, Hensingham entertain Eastmoor Dragons and Heworth will await the arrival of Leigh East.
Fixtures
Saturday 2 March 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Kells v Hunslet Club Parkside
Leigh Miners Rangers v Lock Lane
Siddal v Wath Brow Hornets
Thornhill Trojans v West Hull
Underbank Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield
DIVISION ONE
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Stanningley
Milford v Oulton Raiders
Myton Warriors v Saddleworth Rangers
Normanton Knights v Skirlaugh
Pilkington Recs v York Acorn
Wigan St Patrick’s v Featherstone Lions
DIVISION TWO
Barrow Island v East Leeds
Crosfields v Bradford Dudley Hill
Hull Dockers v Beverley
Shaw Cross Sharks v Clock Face Miners
West Bowling v Askam
Wigan St Jude’s v Ince Rose Bridge
DIVISION THREE
Batley Boys v Woolston Rovers
Dewsbury Celtic v Hunslet Warriors
Drighlington v Millom
Hensingham v Eastmoor Dragons
Heworth v Leigh East
Oldham St Anne’s v Salford City Roosters
Waterhead Warriors v Gateshead Storm